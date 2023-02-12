Again, DPO, 4 policemen killed as bandits invade Niger villages

.

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

Bandits have hit some Communities in Niger state again during which the Divisional Police Officer,(DPO) and four other Police officers were killed during a gun battle with the criminals.

The DPO, Superintendent of Police Mukhtar Sabiu and the four other Police officers who paid the supreme price are from both the Gawu-Babangida and Paiko Police Divisions of the state.

Our Correspondent gathered that the bandits had last Friday attempted to attack the Chibani village market via Sarkin-Pawa, Munya local government area of the state

However, Police tactical teams and vigilante members mobilized to the market where the hoodlums were routed and successfully repelled without any loss of life.

Similarly, last Saturday, information was received that armed bandits were sighted around the Kwakuti-Dajigbe villages area of Lambata in another attempt to attack some communities around Gurara local government area.

Also, combined teams of police from Gawu-Babangida Div and Paiko Divisions, Military and vigilante members were drafted to the scene and the hoodlums were engaged in a gun duel and repelled with many of them neutralized and escaped with bullet injuries.

The Public Relations Officer of the state Police Command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun confirmed the attacks and loss of lives of their four officers.

“It is unfortunate that the attacks occured and regrettably, DPO Paiko SP Mukhtar Sabiu and four other police personnel from both Divisions lost their lives during the gun duel.

“The Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command CP Ogundele J. Ayodeji led a reinforcement team to the scene and recovered the bodies of the deceased personnel and sent his condolences to the families of the affected person while he reassures members of the public that the Command will not relent in the fight against banditry and other criminality in the State.