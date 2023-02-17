AFWA flags off media training on Water, sanitation in Côted’Ivoire

… Seeks collaboration with practitioners

By Chioma Obinna

Worried about the state of water, sanitation and Hygiene, (WASH) in Africa, the African Water Association, AFWA, on Friday in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire flagged off a two-day media training for journalists from 20 countries on water and sanitation ahead of its 21st Congress.

Speaking during the opening of the media workshop, the Director of Programmes, AFWA, Dr Simeon Kenfack said AFWA was committed to raising the profile of the African continent in water, sanitation and hygiene, added that water is life and sanitation is dignity.

Kenfack who hinted that AFWA has representatives in 45 countries in Africa urged media practitioners to support AFWA to ensure that Africans achieve universal access to water and sanitation.

“AFWA is committed to building capacity of water and sanitation operators in countries as well as forming a network of journalists on WASH to spread the right information and educate Africans on the need for improved water supply, sanitation and setting an agenda for good government policies.”

He further explained that the training of the 18 journalists was a prelude to its 21st International Congress and the 7th Conference on Faecal Sludge Management billed to hold from 19 to 23 February 2023.

He said the media workshop was to build the capacity of media professionals on water and sanitation issues as well as get the media practitioners’ interest in its activities.

It could be recalled that the WHO/UNICEF Joint Monitoring Programme on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, tagged: “Progress on household drinking water, sanitation and hygiene 2000 – 2020”, showed that approximately 2.1 billion people, or 30 per cent of the world’s population lack access to domestic drinking water services while 4.5 billion (60 per cent) do not have adequate sanitation services.

Also, a 2021 report by the WHO and UNICEF revealed that by 2030, billions of people worldwide to safely managed safe water, sanitation and hygiene services, unless the current rate of progress is quadrupled.