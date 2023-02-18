After Zik, I’m  second person to bring university to Nsukka — Ugwuanyi

.

Enugu State governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, yesterday, unveiled the State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS), Igbo-Eno, Enugu State, newly conceived and established by his administration.

SUMAS, Igbo-Eno is the second university to be established in Nsukka zone (Enugu North Senatorial District) after the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) attracted to the zone by the first President of Nigeria, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe.

The founder of SUMAS, Igbo-Eno, Enugu State, Governor Ugwuanyi, who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Enugu North Senatorial District, performed the historic unveiling of the medical university before he delivered the 5th Adada Lecture organised by Association of Nsukka Professors (ANP), titled “Leadership, Education and Inclusive Development.”

SUMAS was one of the achievements of Governor Ugwuanyi’s administration aimed at increasing access to quality medical university education for the teeming youths. The aim is also to provide accessible, quality and affordable healthcare service delivery to the people of Enugu State and beyond, develop the rural areas, create job opportunities and ensure economic empowerment.

The governor unveiled the university amid jubilation and excitement in the accompany of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi, the Chief Judge of the State, Hon. Justice Afojulu Raymond Ozoemena, representative of Hon. Justice Chima Centus Nweze of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, the PDP governorship candidate in the state, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah and his running mate, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai, the Vice Chancellor of the medical university, Prof. James Ogbonna and other principal officers, among others.

Speaking at a function shortly after the unveiling of SUMAS and presentation of the 5th Adada Lecture at the medical university, Governor Ugwuanyi who sounded fulfilled said: “After Zik (Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe) I m the second person who brought university to Nsukka land.”

Delivering the 5th Adada Lecture as the Guest Lecturer earlier, Governor Ugwuanyi who gave highlights of his administration’s remarkable achievements in spite of the nation’s economic challenges, disclosed that the three concepts of the theme “Leadership, Education and Inclusive Development” are integrated and a true picture of his administration’s policy thrust.

The governor said that his administration in actualising its objectives has invested heavily on peace and security which is responsible for Enugu’s enviable status as one of the safest and most peaceful states in the country.

He said: “Consequent upon the resolution of the South East Governors Forum, I remain the first Governor to constitute and set up Enugu State Forest Guards backed by legislation in addition to the Neighbourhood Watch to check the menace of criminals especially in our rural communities which aligns with my policy and emphasis on the development of our rural communities.”