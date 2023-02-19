Afrobeat Movement: Samuel Ogunkoya’s plan to make it world’s leading music genre

Samuel Ogunkoya is a young music business entrepreneur who is passionate about promoting Afrobeats music to the world. Through his platforms like the Wahala Room, he has worked with some of the biggest rising Afrobeats artists, including the likes of Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Davido. We recently caught up with him to learn more about his journey and his ambitious plan to make Afrobeats music one of the world’s leading genres.

In our conversation, Samuel shared his vision for the Afrobeat movement and how he is using his platform to connect with fans and artists alike. He explained that building the Wahala Room has been a playground for the different artists to connect with him, but also a space to share value by communicating things that could benefit them and the whole Afrobeats genre. Through this platform, Samuel has been able to showcase the best of Afrobeats music to a global audience, reaching millions of fans around the world.

As a young entrepreneur, Samuel recognizes the importance of social media and how it can benefit the artists he works with. He has been able to leverage social media to build a massive following, which has helped to boost the careers of many rising Afrobeats artists. He has also been able to connect with other industry players, including producers, managers, and promoters, who are interested in promoting the Afrobeat movement.

Samuel’s passion for the Afrobeat movement is infectious, and he is determined to see this genre become one of the world’s leading music genres. He has been investing his resources to promote the music and build a strong network of artists, fans, and industry players. He believes that Afrobeats music has the potential to become a unifying force, bringing people from different parts of the world together.

In conclusion, Samuel Ogunkoya’s efforts to promote Afrobeats music to the world are commendable. Through his brand, the WahalaRoom, he has been able to connect with fans and artists alike, and showcase the best of this genre to a global audience. His vision for the Afrobeat movement is ambitious, but with his passion and dedication, we have no doubt that he will succeed in making Afrobeats music one of the world’s leading genres.