Afikpo killings: Magistrate Court remands 19 suspects in prison

By Peter Okutu

An Ebonyi State Magistrate’s Court, sitting in Abakaliki, on Tuesday, remanded in a Correctional facility, 19 men for allegedly killing an Inspector of Police, Festus Akpan and two others in the State.

The accused persons, namely Kenneth Agha (aka Mukoro); Azubuike Okoro; Okporie Oti; Egwu Chinedu; Chimeremeze Umeh; Oburu Orji; Uka Orji; Orji David; Aku Sunday ; Oledi Philip; Onyemuche Uka, among others, it was gathered, had on December 26, 2023, allegedly killed two civilians and an Inspector of Police at Ekoli Edda community, in the Afikpo South Local Government Area of the state.

It was also learnt that they allegedly burnt down two houses in the community.

They were arraigned before the Magistrate Court on offences bordering on felony, murder, arson, unlawful possession of firearms, among others.

The police prosecutor, ASP Chinagorom Eze, told the court that the offences were punishable under sections 516A (a), 42, 319(1), 443 of the Criminal Code Cap. 33, Vol. 1, Laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria, 2009 and section 3 of the Robbery and Firearms Act, Cap R, 11, Laws of Federation of Nigeria, 2004, as amended.

The defendants were not represented in court and, therefore, no bail application was made on their behalf.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Ogodo, ordered that the defendants be remanded at the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Abakaliki, while their case file should be transferred to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, for necessary legal advice.

She adjourned the matter to February 24, 2023, for report of compliance.