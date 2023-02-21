Afenifere leader meets Atunluse group, canvasses votes for Peter Obi

he governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Zamfara, Dr Ahmad Hashim and the deputy governorship candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Alhaji Abubakar Gandi have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau on Tuesday by the State APC Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris.



Idris said: “The opposition political parties including the ADC, YPP, AAC, and NNPP have received a serious blow in Zamfara following the defection of their top candidates in the upcoming general elections to the ruling APC.



“The ADC governorship candidate, Dr Ahmad Hashim led three senatorial candidates, five House of Reps candidates and 11 state House of Assembly candidates to the Gusau Government House where they announced their defection to the APC.





“During the event, the YPP deputy governorship candidate, Alhaji Abubakar Gandi, Zamfara West senatorial candidate and Talata Mafara Local Government Chairman and Secretary of the party also announced their defection to the APC.”



According to Idris, the national and state house of assembly candidates of the party, state deputy Chairman, Secretary of the party, Jamilu Dinawa Isah Saminu respectively as well as Organising Secretary of the party also joined the ruling APC.



“The progressive party also received African Action Congress (AAC) senatorial candidate of Zamfara West, Hon. Bello Danda and the party’s Chairman and Secretary of Talata Mafara Local Government, Zulkifilu Ma’azu and Huzaifa Zubairu, respectively.



“The House of Representatives candidate of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) for Maru/Bungudu Federal Constituency, Yunusa Yalbai also announced his defection to the APC winning train.

“In their separate remarks, the defectors said they were satisfied with the APC- led administration in the state under Gov. Bello Matawalle which m0tivateethem to join the party,” he added

The defectors commended the efforts of the state government especially in its fight against insecurity.

Responding, the Chairman, State APC Defectors Reception Committee, Sen. Tijjani Yahaya-Kaura commended them for joining the party, saying that they made the right decision.

Yahaya-Kaura, also the Director-General APC Governorship Campaign Council in the state assured that all the defectors would be carried along like any other member of the party.

He urged them to continue to mobilise support for the APC to record victory in the forthcoming general elections in the state and Nigeria in general.