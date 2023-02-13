Adron Homes sends 30 staff to Singapore, celebrate 11th anniversary

A leading real estate firm in Nigeria, Adron Homes, and Properties has offered 30 of its employees free trips to Singapore as rewards for their contributions to the growth of the real estate giant, just as it commences its 11th-anniversary celebration.

The gesture was announced today by the GMD/CEO, Aare Adetola Emmanuelking in a statement signed by the Director, of Human Resources, Mr. Michael Adewole.

Emmanuelking stated that the fully paid vacation plus shopping credit is one of our many incentives for deserving employees and management members of the company.

The statement added that the company feels that the well-being of its workers is still of utmost importance, and top performers as well as deserving management staff are to be treated to lovely times.

In addition to a five-star hotel stay and shopping credits for the beneficiaries, the real estate company gave the staff a treat of adventure in the Lion City and booked both relaxation and educative trips within the cities.

It will be recalled that Adron Homes has been in the habit of such treatments to its staff in the last decade as many of the workers have had the opportunity to visit countries such as Canada, the UK, Dubai, and South Africa over the years as a means of exposure and appreciation from the management to the staff.

The company, therefore, urged other employees to remain focused on the discharge of their duties, assuring that the long-standing practice of awarding employees with international vacations will be sustained,

The statement also added that several programs have been lined up for the 11th anniversary of the company, maintaining that they would be unfolded very soon.

Emmanuelking thanked all the customers and intending customers for their loyalty and continued patronage of the brand and its products.