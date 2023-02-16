Adeleke replaces OYES with Imole Youth Corps

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Government under the leadership of Governor Ademola Adeleke has scrapped the state youth empowerment scheme replacing it with Imole Youth Corps.

The decision also laid off about 20,000 youths currently engaged by the scheme as the state government urged residents to apply for the new programme through a free on line application.

A statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed on Thursday stated that the decision to scrap OYES is to fufil his electioneering campaign to productively engage youths across the state.

“In fulfilling one of the electoral promises of His Excellency, the Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke in ensuring meaningful and proper youth Engagement in the state, a new Scheme code named Imole Youth Corps is hereby put in place to engage our teeming youths in the state.

“Application forms will be available for prospective youths in all the 30 LGs including Ife East Area Office of the State FREE of charge beginning from Friday, 17th February, 2023.”, the statement noted.