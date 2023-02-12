Adeleke adding to hardship of Osun market women — APC

.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun state yesterday berated the state governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke for withdrawing the market women association vehicles for allegedly attending the Tinubu-Shettima rally in the state capital.

But the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, urged the APC to point its propaganda on something else rather than associating the market women’s internal crisis to either the Governor or the party.

The APC in a statement issued by its Acting Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal described Governor Adeleke’s action as unnecessarily vindictive, wicked petty and inconsiderate.

According to the APC chair, It was discovered that immediately after the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign rally which was attended by all the market women leaders (Iyalojas) and their members in the state that the sacked Governor Adeleke ordered the forceful withdrawal of all the official vehicles from the Iyalojas in all the 30 local government council areas of the state and the Area Office, Modakeke.

“It is unfortunate that the interim Governor Adeleke could be prioritizing adding to the hardship of the market women leaders by this time in the history of the nation.

“When has it become an offence for the market women leaders to associate freely with their choice of a candidate under a democratic setting? How the forceful removal of the vehicles from the Osun market women leaders would reverse his status as a sacked governor whom the tribunal ordered to withdraw the certificate of return from?

Lawal also stated that the withdrawal of the vehicles from the women would not, in any way, affect the electoral success of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential election as it’s God-ordained, adding that the terse response from the embattled governor attributing union conflict as the reason for the withdrawal of the vehicle as an insult on the sensibilities on the people of the state.

However, the PDP in a statement by its Caretaker Chairman, Dr Akindele Adekunle, dissociated Governor Adeleke and the party from the internal crisis rocking the association, saying Governor Adeleke has no hand in the alleged invasion of the Iyaloja house.

“We have been reading of infighting within the market association for some time now and how any responsible party will link that to a state government is still a puzzle. Neither the PDP nor its Governor is a party to disagreement within non-governmental organisations. APC should know and more clearly to that lies and falsehood can’t save the party from defeat on February 25th.

“He reversed the inhuman treatment of Osun workers by settling the half-salary legacy of the APC. He sorted out the pensions and contributory deductions controversies. He relaunched abandoned projects and is implementing six-point projects for his 100 days in office which covers water provision, school and health centre rehabilitation alongside the introduction of the first State ICT Policy, the first State Tech Innovation Policy, domestication of Nigeria’s Start-Up Act and ongoing Google Mapping of Osun State.

“PDP is therefore of the people by the people. Our reach out to all strata of Osun society is a guarantee of the forthcoming massive victory of the PDP later this month. We are therefore too busy serving the people to be involved in market union matters. APC should look for another lie. Our people are smarter “, the statement reads partially.