Address mass exodus of health workers, NUAHP tasks FG

Health workers under the auspices of the Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals, NUAHP, have urged the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency, address issues causing the mass exodus of best brains in the nation’s health sector.

The health workers who decried the alarming brain drain in the Nigerian health sector and its consequences on the health care delivery called on the Federal government to organise a health summit involving stakeholders in the health sector to address the situation.

Raising this alarm in a communiqué it issued after a two day meeting of its National Executive Council, NEC, they regretted that the continuation of brain drain amongst all cadres of health workers would no doubt, lead to acute human resource shortage and could cripple the entire health sector in Nigeria. NUAHP further noted that their members are no longer comfortable with the disposition of the Federal Ministry of Health towards the implementation of Consolidated Health Salary Structure, CONHESS, adjustment since the submission of the report of the High-Powered Body on CONHESS upward adjustment.

The communique jointly signed by the President, Dr Obinna Ogbonna and General Secretary, Comrade Martin Egbanubi said the they are losing patience and advised the Federal Government to urgently circularise and implement the adjusted CONHESS without delay.

The duo said implementing the adjusted CONHESS will have a far-reaching effect in curbing brain drain among the Nigerian Health Profession.

The NEC also observed with dismay that since the circularisation of the pharmacy consultant cadre from the office of the Head of Service of the Federation, most of the Chief Executive Officers across the 56 Federal Health Institution (FHIs) have refused to implement the circular following a directive passed to the Chief Executives by the Hon. Minister of Health. NEC in session calls on the Hon. Minister of Health to urgently direct all CEOs to implement the circular accordingly.

“NEC in session commends the efforts of the Federal Government by the payment of 9 months arrears out of the 13 months accrued arrears and the subsequent implementation in January 2023 salary.

“NEC in session urges Federal Government to pay the remaining 4 months arrears as that would raise the morale of the Nigerian Health workers.

NEC in session has also requested that those interns and corps members who have not been paid arrears of the new hazard allowance be paid without further delay.

They further appealed to the National Assembly to expedite action to ensure that the Bill to Amend University Teaching Hospitals (Re-Constitution Board) Act is assent to by the President in the life span of the 9th Assembly.

They added that Nigerians will never forget the 9th Assembly in a hurry, if they actualize this. This is a Bill that will transform the Nigerian health sector, rapidly.

Continuing, NUAHP’s NEC also frowned at the none inclusion of health sector unions and other professional associations, especially Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professional in the Presidential committees on health sector reform, headed by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo.

NUAHP advised that the lop-sidedness be addressed to avoid escalation of problems instead of de-escalation.

On the state of the nation, the health workers commended President Muhammadu Buhari for speedily signing the 2023 appropriation Bill into law. NUAHP observed that for the first-time funds allocated to health is hitting N1.7 trillion.

“That notwithstanding, NEC also observed that despite the high value of the funds allocated to health, it is still 5.5 per cent of the total budget, which still falls below the 2001 Abuja declaration of 15 Per cent budgetary allocation to health.

“NEC In session, while appreciating the President, also recommends that there is still room for improvement, especially in releasing funds for budgetary implementation.”

On Naira redesign, NUAHP was alarmed by the declaration of the Central Bank of Nigeria that over 80 per cent of naira in circulation does not pass through the commercial banks.

“This is a recipe for insecurity, electoral fraud and terrorism. NEC appreciates Mr. President and the Central Bank for redesigning naira notes, noting that this policy will curb so many societal vices, but calls on the President and the apex bank, to ensure that this policy does not increase the current hardship experienced by Nigerians. Expedient action should be taken by government, to ensure that the new naira notes are made available and accessible, while not undermining the purpose which the monetary policy intends to achieve.”

On fuel scarcity, the health workers noted that the scarcity of fuel in the country is gradually crippling the daily activities in the country and subjecting Nigerians to untold hardship.

“As at today, Nigerians are purchasing fuel at an average cost of N500/litre and this has invariably affected cost of everything, including cost of living.

“NEC In session is very worried that INEC made pronouncements, suggesting that the scarcity of fuel could affect the national election which is coming in some weeks’ time, if nothing is done urgently.”

The union further called on government at all levels, to make the product available as soon as possible, so as to forestall issues that could ambush the process of democratic transition from one government to the other.

They further called on INEC to ensure that the electoral process is not compromised by desperate politicians, adding that security agencies should also live up to expectation and ensure that they carry out their constitutional responsibilities professionally throughout the period of the elections.

“NEC also calls on Nigerians, most especially Nigerian workers and health workers to collect their Permanent voters’ cards and vote for the right candidates.

“NEC also calls on INEC to continue distribution of PVC up to election time, and calls on government to ensure that no Nigerian is disenfranchised including University Students that are very eager to exercise their civic responsibilities.

The union called on Abia State government to pay those accrued salaries to workers.