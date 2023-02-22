Actress Juliana reacts to men getting married after breakups

By Ada Osadebe

Nollywood actress, Juliana Oluwatobiloba Olayode recently shared her thoughts on how certain couples handle their breakups and the sufferings they cause their loved ones.

The 27-year-old made this known on her Instagram page on Tuesday, where she stated that breaking up with a partner and not having sufficient communication is bad.

Juliana went on to say that she needed assistance from those who have gone through a situation similar to share their opinion on how they got through.

She wrote, “Ever gone through this before? How did you heal? Your response can help me figure out how to be there for my friend. I have heard stories of guys breaking up with people for no reason.

“They would say it’s not you it’s me, you’re too good for me, you deserve a better man”. etc Of course they deserve a better man!!!

“This is more painful because it happened to some close to me, we can do better honestly.

“Don’t just break up with people, without proper communication, leaving them in the dark to figure out what went wrong. Anyway, I believe that this is for the greater good, of anyone who has gone through or is going through any form of heartbreak,

“It is not the end, it is not over, talk to God about it, and allow him to heal you and walk the journey with you, trust me, He’s got greater plans for you!”

The actress once opened up about a painful past relationship. She admitted that after a few months of dating, her partner broke up with her for an unspecified reason.