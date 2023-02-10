Actress Angela Okorie slams up-and-coming artistes over source of income

By Ada Osadebe

Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie has dragged her junior colleagues in the film industry for lying about their sources of income.

Angela Okorie claimed that the majority of these braggadocios by young actresses are lies.

Further denouncing these young actresses, Angela warned them to stop making such an impression, according to her, it portrays the senior actresses as being lazy.

She said, “They should stop lying, these people should stop lying.

“You will see somebody that just entered Nollywood, you have not even stayed up to a year in Nollywood.

“And you say you just bought a house, which money paid your house, and you come and tell people they are paying you.

“Oga you no they earn pass me, you don’t earn more than the A-list artists in the industry that have been there for 20 years and working hard their lives.

“You are making them look like they have not been working, making them look like they have been playing.

“You can’t even earn more than me, because the last time I checked, you have not even done 10 movies.”