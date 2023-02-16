Accord senate candidate distributes free JAMB forms to 3,000 students in Oyo

By Adeola Badru

The senatorial candidate of Accord Party, for Oyo Central Senatorial District, Faozey Nurudeen, has distributed free Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB forms to 3,000 students in his senatorial district.

Seeing education as the foundation for the future for a sustainable society, the Accord senatorial candidate commenced the distribution of the JAMB forms for the students with the aim of giving support to quality education in his senatorial district.

‘I have also promised to give to give better lives to rural women, upskilling and upgrading farmers in my senatorial district, among other things.”

“I want to build a solid foundation for the youths by making education attractive through financial grants, tech support and provision of educational resources.”

“I have seen that education is unarguably the foundation for the future, that’s why I offered to provide JAMB forms to not less than 3,000 students in my senatorial district and this gesture has been met with positive remarks from their parents/wards who have relieved of the burden in this present economic hardship,” he posited.