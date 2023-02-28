Accept outcome of election in good faith, Ekwunife tells supporters

Ekwunife: Former PDP Candidate, now an APC chieftain and Umeh: APGA candidate

The senator representing the Anambra Central Senatorial District and senatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Uche Ekwunife, has congratulated the winner of the election, Victor Umeh of the Labour Party, LP.

In her congratulatory message, signed by her media aide, Kingsley Ubani, on Tuesday, Ekwunife advised her supporters to accept the result of her defeat in good faith, nothing that her defeat would not dampen her spirit and desire to offer them quality and effective representation in the remaining months of her stay in office.

The statement read, “The federal lawmaker, while expressing gratitude to God Almighty for His guidance and protection throughout the long and intense campaign season, appreciates God for the peaceful election.

“The senator further appreciates members of her campaign organisation, various support groups and individuals who worked tirelessly in support of her candidacy.

“She urges them to accept the outcome of the election in good faith.

“She assures Ndi Anambra Central that the outcome of the election will not dampen her spirit and desire to offer them quality and effective representation in the remaining months of her stay in office. She reiterates her commitment in finishing strongly in line with her promises to the people of the zone.”