Abuja-Kaduna: FG to set-up 24hrsreal-time monitoring command center, others 

Sambo

By Ezra Ukanwa

THE Federal Government, FG, has said it will set up a command center to provide 24 hours security surveillance, as part of its efforts to ensure far-reaching security strategies for passengers, personnel and assets along the Abuja-Kaduna rail corridor and other rail corridors in the country.

The Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, gave the assurance at a meeting with members of the Nigerian Union of Railway Workers, NURW, on Friday, in Abuja.

He also disclosed that a monitoring device would be installed in the train which would enable the train captain view the rail tracks up to 2 kilometres ahead.

Mu’azu Sambo said strategies have also been put in place to ensure adequate screening and identification of passengers on board the train. This, he said, became necessary to prevent certain categories of passengers from gaining unhindered entry into the train.

The Minister explained that “to buy a ticket, a passenger would be required to present his National Identification Number (NIN). After ticket purchase, before gaining entrance to the lounge, the passenger would be required to place his ticket on a validator which would display information about the passenger, including his picture. The passenger would only be allowed to board the train after necessary validation and authentication”.

According to him, “There is going to be armed uniform and plain clothes security operatives onboard the train. Trained police personnel would also be stationed at all the stations along the Abuja-Kaduna corridor. A response team would also be put in place, some of whom would be on motorbikes, some in land rovers. “.

While expressing optimism that the current security challenges bedeviling the country would soon be surmounted, the Minister said the proposed security plan will be approved by the Federal Executive Council, FEC.

“The proposal was earlier taken to the FEC, but the Council had asked for more clarification and clearance from NITDA. It will be represented having gotten the necessary clarifications and clearance”, he said.

Responding to the requests by the Railways Workers Association, the Minister promised to look into the issue of the condition of service and also push for the implementation of salary enhancement for the railway workers.

The Minister directed that a nine-man committee be set up to deliberate on the issue of monetization of staff quarters and come up with acceptable and implementable recommendations.

Speaking earlier, the President of the Nigerian Union of Railway Workers, Comrade Innocent Ajiji requested the Minister to intervene and help find lasting solutions to some problems being faced by members of the Association.

He enumerated the problems to include the incessant attacks on the trains, poor condition of service of railway workers, poor remuneration and the monetization of staff quarters.