Absence of INEC officials: Imo voters resort to prayers

By Emmanuel Iheaka

About 2,000 voters who had converged at Queen Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Egbeada Housing Estate, Mbaitoli L.G.A, Imo State have resorted to prayers, having got exhausted of waiting for INEC officials.

Upon arrival of our correspondent at 1:10PM at the voting centre that has four polling units, many of the voters were seen singing, dancing and praying.

No INEC official was seen at the area.

One of the voters, who gave her name as Jessica Mbachu, said they decided to seek God’s intervention when the hope of the arrival of INEC officials appeared elusive.

She maintained that they were determined to cast their votes for the candidates of their choice, and therefore would not leave until materials for voting arrive.

She wandered why INEC officials would not be at the polling units at past 1PM

They voters were rendering a song implying that God has the final say in the election.