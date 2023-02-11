Abiodun to revisit revoked 75 coronet Obas matter

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has disclosed that his administration will soon revisit the issue of the 75 coronet Obas installed by the immediate past administration in the state.

According to a statement issued in Abeokuta by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, the review was disclosed during the Statutory meeting of the Council of Obas and the meeting the Governor held with local chiefs during the week.

“Some of them who are really deserving of being elevated to wear beaded crowns would be cleared to do so”, the governor said.

The statement added that Governor Abiodun told the traditional rulers that the review committee had been set up to look into the matter with the aim of authenticating the deserving ones among the Baales.

It would be recalled that the state government three years ago revoked the installation of 75 minor chiefs (baales) installed at the twilight of the last administration and described their upgrading as “political appointments, alien to Yoruba kingship stool,” saying that the step was necessary to prevent traditional institution from decadence, as the institution should be respected at all times, however assuring that those who have genuine cases would be allowed to start the process again and be reinstated, if qualified.

“They know that there are process and procedures. Let them start the process again, if they are qualified, they will be given the Oba’s stool”.

Governor Abiodun who also donated brand new Sports Utility Vehicles to 20 first class traditional rulers at the event, promised that those (Obas) yet to benefit from the car gift would have theirs delivered to their palaces very soon.

Abiodun who later met with about three hundred and twenty Baales from Obafemi Owode Local Government Area at the Presidential Lodge assured the chiefs that some of them would soon be promoted to Obas, while all of them would henceforth earn allowances for their roles in community development.

The governor said that his administration in three and half years has been able to complete over 400 kilometers of roads across the state as well as completed over one thousand schools across all urban and rural areas in the State.

While calling on the people of the state who are yet to experience development in their localities to be patient, he assured that his administration would soon take development to all the nooks and crannies of the State.

Abiodun emphasized that his administration since it came on board has been augmenting the allocations of local governments in the state.

Governor Abiodun who added that his administration had commenced the reconstruction of the Siun road to Ofada, disclosed that his administration had to extend the reconstruction of the road from Siun to Ofada as against the Siun to Owode project embarked upon by the immediate past administration in the state.

The state helmsman added that his administration “can’t simply do everything”, however, noted that his administration “would leave the state much better than it met it.”

He eulogized the roles being played by the Baales in maintaining law and order in their various domains, urging them to calm their subjects as the government was doing all it can to ensure that people have access to cash.

The governor who also urged the Baales to educate their subjects on the need to get their Permanent Voter’s Card, charged them to go out and vote.

Earlier in his remarks, the Baale-General from Igbein in Obafemi Owode Local Government of the state, Sakiru Ademuyiwa, while commending Governor Abiodun for embarking on the development of the state, declared that they were solidly behind his second term bid.