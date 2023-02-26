Abia REC goes underground as anxiety mounts over poll results

By Steve Oko

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, in charge of Abia State, Professor Ike Uzochukwu, is not accessible amid rising curiosity over the results of Saturday’s presidential and national assembly elections.

Residents, political parties as well as media practitioners have been curious to get update on the elections results but the REC has not been accessible to respond to the inquiries.

Efforts to reach the REC for clarification over issues arising from the elections were unsuccessful.

Several attempts by our Correspondent to reach him on phone were unfruitful as his number was not connecting and even when it rang twice, he did not pick his calls.

Newsmen who have been around the INEC headquarters Ogurube Layout Umuahia to get update on the election results were frustrated following the inaccessibility of the REC.

There have been complaints that election did not hold in some polling units in the state especially Aba, and Ohafia but the REC could not be reached for explanations on the way forward.

Reports say voters had congregated in the affected polling units on Sunday to exercise their franchise but there has been confusion over what is to happen as the REC has not given any directives.

Some Local Government Collation Officers had returned to the INEC headquarters with results of the presidential poll but everything has been put on hold until the REC surfaces.

Upon inquiries, INEC source told Vanguard that the REC was being expected before collation of presidential results would begin at the INEC headquarters.

Findings indicate that the staff of the Commission were not aware of his whereabouts as everybody is still waiting his arrival at the INEC office.

As at 1:20 pm newsmen were still laying siege at the Media Centre at the commission’s headquarters.

” We are not happy that at a critical moment like this we cannot even see the REC to respond to our questions. Our offices need update from Abia but the REC is nowhere to be found, and we cannot make up stories. We want him to give us first hand information for authenticity” .

The centre had been arranged for result collation but still empty as the REC was being awaited by other stakeholders.

Some of them were expressing fury over the absence of the REC who should be giving them update.

Even some of the Collation Officers were angry that since they returned with their results they had not sighted the REC.

The Commissioner of Police had also visited the INEC headquarters but later left apparently because the REC was not in office.

Security personnel from different agencies have been providing water-tight security around the facility but the absence of the REC has stalled collation.