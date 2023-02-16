Abia PDP vice chair dumps Ikpeazu for Abaribe

…Says ruling party nest of liars

By Steve Oko

The ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Abia State recorded a major loss yesterday, as its Vice Chairman, Abia South, Chief David Chigbu, has dumped the umbrella, and pledged support for Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA.

Chigbu who resigned his membership of PDP, said he would rather support the re-election bid of Abaribe who he said had distinguished himself at the red chamber instead of working for PDP’s candidate, Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu whose scorecard as two-term Governor is not inspiring.

The ex-PDP Vice Chairman described his erstwhile party as “a fraud” and one that “has thrown the state under the bus”.

Chief Chigbu who also described the party in the state and its government as “nest of liars who have sunk to an all time desperate and panicky position in the face of imminent defeat at the coming polls” , said he had to leave now “before the total collapse of what remains of PDP.”

On why he is supporting Abaribe, Chigbu said the former Senate Minority Leader had been the only known voice for the entire South East in the current Senate .

“Abaribe is a symbol of what integrity and resilience is, even in the face persecution”, he said, adding that “no right thinking Igbo man in Abia and elsewhere will choose an innate leadership against an Abaribe who today is an embodiment of Igbo renaissance.”

“Abia under PDP has become a laughing stock and a butt of jokes among Nigerians, particularly now”, he added.

“We must all join hands to rescue this state from the rapacious invaders who are holding the state hostage this time. My resignation is a patriotic duty to join other well meaning Abians to stop the PDP from further raping our dear state with their avowed quest for primitive acquisition of wealth. Enough is enough”.

“I decided to resign because I see PDP as a fraud. I see PDP as a party that is deceiving Abians. PDP has a presidential Candidate in Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and formerly a Governorship Candidate in Professor Uche Ikonne who just passed away and today there is a new Candidate in Chief Okey Ahaiwe.”

Chigbu flayed Ikpeazu over his sabotage of the presidential candidate of PDP, Atiku Abubakar, but at the same time canvasing support for his anointed successor, describing that as double standard.

He also claimed that the PDP was owing him and other officials of the party their allowances.

“The Presidential Candidate was in Umuahia but how many people were in the stadium during the rally? At the end of the day, where was the number one citizen of Abia State and many other party leaders on a day the Presidential Candidate visited Abia? We have a new Governorship Candidate that they want to market and get Abians to vote for him, but he came into the Stadium like an orphan.

“PDP is a party that does not take advice from anybody. I am the zonal Chairman of Abia South as well as the State Vice Chairman. In the office, I am not recognized. Why would you pocket the little allowances of ward officers, including my allowances? PDP as of today is owing me allowances of over 20 million naira, I am a founding member of PDP. I said I could not continue because I am not comfortable with what is happening in the party anymore”

“For instance one of my zonal officers and a State Exco member ( Barr Eze Onwuma) attended a meeting and he was accused of having a romance with the YPP Governorship Candidate who is his cousin.

“The Governor and Senator Abaribe are my brothers, now I cannot talk or associate with anybody because of party. Our party zonal office at Aba is owing for over one year now and the Party had refused to pay our rent even when I have made several demands for the payment, let me tell you, if not senator Abaribe who had been paying our zonal office rent in the past we would have been evicted long time ago”, he stated.

Reacting to the controversy trailing the nomination of a running mate to Chief Okey Ahaiwe, Chigbu alleged that the decision was taken without consulting the State Working Committee.

He predicted failure for PDP in the forthcoming polls in Abia State.

“I told the Chairman that Late Professor Ikonne has a running mate, in Barrister Okey Igwe, why would the party change him without informing the SWC or the EXCO? It was embarrassing to learn of it in the media. The story is that he has dual citizenship and I am wondering if the party did not see it in the first instance. A lot of people are tired of PDP and PDP will not win”, he said.