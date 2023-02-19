Abia PDP as ex-chair drags party to court over fresh guber primary

By Steve Oko

It is not yet Uhuru for the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Abia State, as former Chairman of the party and one of its governorship aspirants, Senator Emma Nwaka, has sued the party over its February 4 rescheduled governorship primary.

This is coming barely 48 hours after the PDP Vice Chairman, Abia South, Chief David Chigbu, dumped the party and declared support for Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, describing the PDP as “a nest of liars”.

PDP conducted a fresh primary on February 4 that produced Chief Okey Ahiwe following the sudden death of its former flag bearer, Professor Uche Ikonne.

Dissatisfied with the conduct of the reschedule primary, Nwaka headed for the Abuja Federal High Court, praying the Court to sanction the party over obvious infractions that characterised the exercise.

Nwaka is also seeking an order of the court for a rerun of the primary that would involve only those that participated in the May 25, 2022 primary or the quashing of the rerun primary that produced Ahiwe.

Defendants in the suit filed on behalf of Nwaka by his lawyer, Ikechkwu Ezechukwu SAN, are the PDP, Ahiwe and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.