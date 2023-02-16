Abia joins suit against CBN naira redesign policy

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Abia state Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has directed the Attorney General of the State, Chief Uche Ihediwa, SAN, to put all necessary legal processes to join the suit over the new policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to change old Naira notes to new ones.

Commissioner for Information, Barr. Eze Chikamnayo, in a statement, explained that the state government decided to join the suit challenging the policy at the Supreme Court as a result of the untold hardship being experienced by Abia citizens due to the unavailability and poor distribution of the newly redesigned notes.

He further stated that the state government wants the Naira redesign policy to be implemented in a way that it will not continue to threaten the peace and economic well-being of Nigerian citizens.

“It must be noted that the welfare of Abia Citizens everywhere remains the cardinal principle of the Rebuilder of Abia State, Dr Okezie Victor Ikpeazu.

“Therefore, his decision to have Abia State joined as one of the States challenging this anti – people policy in the ongoing legal action at the Supreme Court is as a result of the untold hardship being experienced by Abia citizens due to the unavailabliabilty and poor distribution of the newly redesigned notes.

“Today, in Abia, the cash crunch occasioned by the haphazard implementation of the CBN Naira redesign policy is leading to endless queues at ATM Centers and all manner of exploitation of citizens at POS centers across the State.

“Furthermore, the persistent scarcity of our legal tender has become not just an economic problem but an imminent security threat given the palpable tension it has created amongst the people.

“Governor Okezie Ikpeazu is asking the Central Bank of Nigeria to immediately find solutions to this issue as no responsible leader will fold his hands and allow his people, both in the urban and rural areas, to continue to suffer the agony of this anti -people policy.”