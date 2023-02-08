Abia govt spits fire over purported coronation of Emir of Aba

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu

By Steve Oko

Abia State Government, has threatened ‘amagedom’ against those behind the proposed installation of the Emir of Aba, saying such proposal is strange, illegal and without any authorisation.

Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Chris Ezem, in a strong-worded press statement issued on Wednesday, warned those behind the illegality to stop immediately or brace up for the full weight of the law.

The statement made available to Vanguard read:”The attention of Government of Abia State has been drawn to a proposed coronation of one Sarki Shehu Bello 11 as the Emir of Aba Emirate Council without recourse to Government.

“Government wishes to warn all involved in this unauthorized and illegal coronation to stop forthwith or be prepared to face the full weight of the law.

“Government hereby directs the immediate cancellation of the proposed illegal coronation as there is nothing like Aba Emirate Council in the State.

“Government further warns all residents in the state especially those resident in Aba to be law abiding.

“Law enforcement agents have been directed to swing into action and ensure that no such event capable of breaching the existing peace in the state takes place in Aba or any part of the State.