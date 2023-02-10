Abia: APC lauds S’Court ruling, wants Buhari’s ex-minister to collapse structure

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has lauded Thursday’s judgment of the Supreme Court which affirmed the governorship candidacy of Chief Ikechi Emenike for Abia state, and asked him arch-rival, Dr Uche Ogah to sheath his sword and collapse his structure into that of the candidate.

Dr Ogah was Minister of State, Mines and Steel until he resigned to take part in the primary election.

At a news conference by the National Welfare Secretary of the ruling party, Friday Nwosu and the National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, on Friday in Abuja, the party expressed confidence that APC has all it takes to dislodge the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in the March 11 governorship election.

Nwosu said; “I have thought it wise to address you in respect of the Supreme Court judgment on the primary election for Abia State governorship candidate of the APC between Uche Ogah and Ikechi Emenike.

“May, last year, our party conducted primaries into elective positions across the country. For Abia, the party decided to conduct indirect, that is delegate primary election, which was what we agreed at the National Working Committee NWC with the state executive Committee of the party, before we implemented it,” he explained.

Defending why the Supreme Court ruling favoured Emenike, he said: “The NWC sent delegates to Abia State equipped with materials and directives to conduct indirect primary. Prior to that, the party had conducted ward and LG congresses where delegates were elected.

“On the day before the primary election, however a letter found its way in the possession of a particular aspirant purporting that the party directed for a direct primary election.

“I know of a truth that the letter was immediately withdrawn because it was not decided as NWC. On the day in question, the aspirants and delegates gathered at Chidiebere Park Umuahia and conducted indirect election where Ikechi Emenike emerged.

“After his emergence, we have every potential to win the election in the state, but Ogah organized direct primary in a very small hall at Umuahia Central stadium, claiming that INEC monitored the primary election.

“It resulted in several litigations from many party members until the case finally gets to the Supreme Court. We told him that he cannot win an unlawful exercise just because INEC monitored the primary,” he noted.

Making the appeal, Nwosu said: “Now that the highest court of the land has ruled, all we ask of them is to sheath his sword, collapse his structure into our own. He has tried, dragging the matter up to the Supreme Court now is time to bring his supporters to join us and ensure we win the election.”