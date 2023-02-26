Abdulsalami urges contestants to accept outcome in good faith

.

A former Military Head of State, and Chairman of the National Peace Committee, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, retd, urged candidates in the various parties to accept the outcome of the election in good faith.

Speaking to journalists after casting his vote at the Uphill Water Tanker Polling Unit 020, Abubakar said: “I commend the INEC and of course Nigerians for coming out en mass. I really applaud the peaceful conduct. Nigerians have voted for their consciences.

“I have been able to perform my civic responsibility, I am happy we have peace in the Country during the elections.

From what I have seen here, it is very comfortable, the moment they (INEC) see you, the BVAS captures you and give you your ballot papers for you to cast your vote

“And from all that has been going on, it is so glaring that everything is going on smoothly and peacefully. I thank God for how things are going on in Nigeria and in Niger State in particular.

“I want to also appeal to contestants to accept the outcome of the elections when the results are announced.”