AbdulRazaq flags-off construction of multi-storey Kwara revenue house

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has performed the official groundbreaking ceremony of the construction of the multi-storey and multi-purpose Kwara Revenue House in Ilorin to accommodate all staff of KW-IRS in a single building, aside the Tax Offices in the State Capital and across the State.

Represented by his deputy, Mr. Kayode Alabi, the Governor described the proposed Kwara Revenue House as a unique edifice that will contribute to the growth of the internally generated revenue and the economy of the State when completed.

He noted that the move for construction of a befitting Head Office Complex (Revenue House) is to ease the daily activities of the agency and make tax operations efficient as much as possible, as the synergy of working at close quarters has been absent for years at the agency.

Mr. Alabi described the edifice as one of its kind like many other multi-million constructions such as the International Conference Centre, Ilorin Innovation Hub, the Visual Arts Centre amongst many other iconic projects ongoing in the State under Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

He said the project which will not only serve as a single house for various departments of KW-IRS to carry out all tax related activities faster and seamlessly, will also add to the emerging structure of Ilorin Business District around the Ahmadu Bello Way in Ilorin and improve the economic sustainability of the State.

Speaking earlier during her welcome and opening remarks, the Executive Chairman, KW-IRS, Shade Omoniyi expressed the Service’s sincere appreciation to the visionary Governor of Kwara State, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his dedication and commitment towards the development of all sectors of the State.

“The vision of this Revenue House came about as a result of the need to accommodate all staff in a single building with all the amenities befitting an IRS.

“The staff population in KW-IRS stands at almost 1000 with about 70% located in the State Capital spread around our three main offices as well as the Motor Licensing Authorities. Staff welfare, synergy, and interdepartmental relationships are quite vital to business operations, efficiency, and smooth running of the organization” stated Omoniyi.

The KW-IRS boss added that the proposed Revenue House construction has gone through the standard process of procurement, bidding and the contractor engaged to execute the project has been duly scrutinized and appointed in line with the Public Procurement Act 2007, with needed support from both Kwara State Public Procurement Agency and the Ministry of Housing & Urban Development.

Speaking about the funding for the project, Omoniyi disclosed that since the beginning of the AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq-led administration, KW-IRS only pays consultants for actual services rendered and captured on the systems of the Service, rather than making payment based on total collections by the State which was what was obtainable in the past.

She said this has helped the Service in saving funds that could have gone to consultants and with the support of Governor Mallam AbdulRazaq, the project is intended to be completed within two years, with funding sourced from the savings over this period from consultancy fees.

The Executive Chairman of KW-IRS also said that the establishment of KW-IRS is to carry out the sole responsibility of revenue mobilization for the strategic development of Kwara State through productive collaboration with MDAs and stakeholders,unlike in the past where MDAs collect subvention or running cost directly from KW-IRS.

“Our responsibility is to collect directly into the IGR accounts of the State through the approved payment channels. We do not have any fiduciary control over these accounts. KW-IRS is a government agency and does not have the capacity to fund other government agencies. The Service receives monthly subvention, just as all other Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of government to run its affairs” said Shade Omoniyi.

Omoniyi further stated that the welfare of staff has been the priority of this administration and it is based on this, that the management and Board of KW-IRS have embarked on various welfare packages to bring out the best of productivity in Staff. This the Service know is very vital in its quest to maintain the position of the most impactful MDA in the State.

Mrs Omoniyi further said that the Service will continue to partner with members of the State in the drive of revenue for continued development of the State, seek continued understanding and support of all, and encourage collaboration that brings more development to Kwara.

She also appreciated the cooperation of the hardworking staff of KW-IRS, stakeholders, MDAs, institutions, professional bodies, State House of Assembly as well as the taxpayers for the attainment of increased revenue of 112% of the given target in the year 2022, with a strong hope to surpass last year IGR achievement.

In his remarks, the Honorable Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Architect Aliyu Mohammed Saifuddeen, described the proposed Revenue House as yet another product of a focus-driven leadership style of Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.