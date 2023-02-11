AATF reveals cowpea planting windows to enable farmers tackle climate change vulnerabilities





By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

As various challenges continue to confront farmers and the African Agricultural Technology Foundation, AATF, weekend, revealed cowpea (Beans) planting windows to enable farmers tackle climate change vulnerabilities.

AATF made this known in a statement signed by the Communication Officer (West and Central Africa), AATF, Alex Abutu, where it also disclosed that the cowpea field in Panda, spanning over 35 hectares is part of the dry season cowpea production being introduced by AATF, which is to ensure the variety produces at its maximum in the absences of insect pressure and other climate vulnerabilities.

It was the AATF Regional Representative for West Africa, Dr Jean Baptiste, who made the disclosure during a visit to Pandagric Farms, near Keffi, Nasarawa State, where Dr Baptiste said the windows will enable farmers to cope with the vulnerabilities of climate change.

He also noted that beans are not producing at their maximum potentials leaving Nigerian farmers miserable during harvest, which is traceable to the impact of climate change as a result of excessive or less rainfall.

However, he (Baptiste) counseled cowpea farmers to take advantages of identified planting windows which carefully arrived after studying the weather pattern in the last few years.

The statement quoted him as saying, “After a careful study of the situation, we have come to understand that because farmers are not guided on when to plant, the crop productivity is often interrupted by climate uncertainties.

“The rainfall pattern for the country is not uniform and each year comes with its own surprises, so it is important for farmers to be accurately guided.”

The AATF boss also acknowledged that in the last few years, farmers have been suffering from several uncertainties associated with the rain fall pattern and this has greatly reduced cowpea productivity.

“It is either that the rain is too much submerging cowpea farms all over the places as a result of flash flood or the rains end suddenly, and drought set in at a time that the crop needed enough water”, he added.

According to him, farmers in the Sahel region comprising Borno, Yobe, jigawa, parts of Katsina and Parts of sokoto States of the country should endeavour to plant from the 3rd and 4th week of June 2023 to enable them maximize the opportunities of early rains and beat any possibility of early cessation of rains, while those in the Sudan Savannah region including Kebbi, and parts of Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Bauchi, Yobe, and Borno States should plant from the 1st-2nd week of July 2023.

He equally urged those in the Northern Guinea Savannah including Bauchi, Kaduna, parts of Katsina, Kano and Zamfara States to commence planting from the 3rd week of July to 1st week of August 2023, while those in Southern Guinea Savannah including Niger, Kwara, parts of Abuja, Adamawa, Taraba and Gombe States to commence planting from 1st to 3rd week of August 2023.

With two years of Pod Borer Resistant Cowpea, PBR, in hands of farmers, they are now enjoying the prolific nature of the PBR cowpea, which the farmers have taken advantage of to embark on two planting seasons within the planting year.

According to statistics from the Institute for Agricultural Research, IAR, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, the PBR Cowpea is the most sought after cowpea variety in the country currently.

The variety is most preferred by farmers due to its early maturing quality, use of less chemical spray, high yielding, and high folder production.