AACI seeks partnership with PMAN on Kulture Fest 2023 

By Ayo Onikoyi

The Alimosho Arts Community Initiative (AACI), organisers of Kulture Fest, on Friday paid a courtesy visit to the President of the Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Pretty Okafor, at the new corporate office in Lekki, Lagos with a view to having the PMAN on board for the next edition of their Kulture Fest.

Speaking on behalf of the AACI, convener, Chief Obani Anthony Oluwabiyi Boyede Greenlyte, the Team Leader of the AACI team, Thompson Ubong, applauded Okafor for his leadership strides since he emerged President of the association.

The AACI, while familiarizing themselves with the body, introduced to the President the biggest art gathering in Alimosho – Kulture Fest.

In order to achieve even greater success in the coming edition, the team appealed to the President of PMAN for guidance in achieving upcoming AACI projects as well as sponsorship recommendations for Kulture Fest 2023.

Responding, Pretty Okafor, PMAN President appreciated the gesture of the team while stressing the need for collaboration.

He explained PMAN’s plan to take the message of the association to the grassroots. This, he said, would take the shape of a Talent Hunt & Promotion Campaign, which would be done in communities.

Okafor stated PMAN’s readiness to support Kulture Fest as a means to reach up-and-coming music talents within and outside the Alimosho community.

At the end of the visit, the AACI presented the PMAN President with an artwork in appreciation of his service to the art community in Nigeria