A humiliating hammer blow on Ebubeagu

By KENECHUKWU OBIEZU

IT was good while it lasted, but with the codification of the judicial intervention in the excesses of Ebubeagu in Ebonyi State in the judgement of the Federal High Court in Abakaliki, which ordered the disbandment of the outfit, a historic indictment fell upon what was originally conceived as a robust regional security initiative, but has come to be so thoroughly misused.

The group was formed in 2021 after the governors of the five South-Eastern states met and agreed that insecurity was the greatest threat to their states. It quickly established itself in Ebonyi and Imo states, but progress has been slow in Enugu, Anambra and Abia states due to differences in security dynamics.

For the two states of Ebonyi and Imo, where the security outfit flourished under the support of their governors, the outcry against the modus operandi of the group took no time to become very deafeningly loud. The group has been accused of everything vile, including torture, murder, intimidation and even stealing.

Political opponents of the powers that be in Ebonyi and Imo states have also felt the wrath of an outfit that was ostensibly formed to improve security in the states.

Political disagreements have been weaponised into security matters by two governors who are currently in power but have been left in no doubt about how much those they govern loathe them. The judgement of the Federal High Court in Abakaliki, which put paid to the aspirations of Ebubeagu in Ebonyi State over proven allegations of torture, illegal arrests, and extrajudicial killing, has also left the people of the state in a bit of a fix over what to do with the insecurity in the state, which may become uncontrollable in the face of the 2023 general elections.

While he has suspended Ebubeagu pending an appeal against the judgement, Dave Umahi, the governor of Ebonyi State, has hurriedly cobbled together two new security outfits, namely Ebonyi Neighbourhood Watch and Ebonyi Vigilante Corps, to maintain security in the state while the suspension of Ebubeagu lasts.

However, can the leopard change its spots? Who is to say that some of the criminals responsible for the most heinous atrocities documented under Ebubeagu would not simply be absorbed into the newly formed groups, allowing them to go about their business as usual? When will those who staff the various security agencies in Nigeria learn that there can be no equitable security until the full rights of Nigerians are respected at all times.

As terrorism, banditry and secession have conjured up a deadly cyclone of insecurity, security agencies have huffed and puffed with little to show for it.

They have scraped and scrambled to contain the menace but have been repeatedly left horribly wanting, and exposed as inadequate and ill-equipped. The failure to provide sufficient security for Nigerians as the peddlers of death have marched through a scorched country will go down as one of the most haunting failures of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, even if the problem preceded his government.

Ebubeagu itself was a child of agonising necessity, which has now been smothered by the judgement of the Federal High Court. As the IPOB began to gain ground in the South-East, panic spread rapidly. The last straw was the decision of IPOB to form the militant Eastern Security Network, ESN. Ebubeagu was essentially a response to ESN. Amotekun was also formed in the South-West as insecurity spread death and dread and the reality dawned that Nigeria’s harried security agencies were too slow to respond.

In the last eight years, the coals of insecurity, which were only showing signs of life before 2015, have become blazing fires, bringing into question the vexed issue of state police. There have been arguments for and against it. Those who argue against state police can now say that what happened in Ebonyi State foreshadowed what would come to pass if states were allowed to have state police. They would point out that a security outfit that was supposed to provide security for the people became a sledgehammer for two unscrupulous governors to use against their political opponents.

It is another loss for the South-Eeast, where it appears that things always assume disturbing dimensions. While the criminals who staffed the outfit in Ebonyi State must now pack their bags and ponder what to do next, there is a lot of uncertainty.

The hyenas, who have demonstrated a disturbing bloodlust in less than two years, will not abandon their business of impunity overnight.Having scented and tasted the blood of defenceless residents of the state, they are likely to hang around and either sell their deadly services to those with dark intentions, or simply set out on their own.

With security agencies that would rather limp than leap, while residents lament their losses and lick their wounds, they may as well prepare for more lethal attacks carried out by those who peddle death but suddenly find themselves unemployed.

With few days until the elections, it is expected that Nigerians know who to queue behind if they expect the insecurity conundrum convulsing the country to be solved anytime soon. The question of insecurity in the South-East and elsewhere in the country will survive the election. However, whether it will continue for years after the election is a question that Nigerians can still shape for the best possible results.