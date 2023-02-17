800 applicants jostle for 459 Customary Court positions in Enugu State

File: Lawyers

A total of 800 applicants are jostling to become Customary Court judges in Enugu State, whereas there are only 459 vacant positions.

President of the Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Chibueze Nnamani made the disclosure in Enugu on Friday at the conclusion of the examination set for the applicants.

He said the exercise would select the best persons fit to be Customary Court judges.

He said the examination, conducted triennially and it entails testing applicants’ physical and mental fitness and integrity.

“When we select those that qualify, we make recommendations to the Enugu State Judicial Service Commission.

“They will serve for the next three years as Customary Court members and those qualified must be adults that are neither too young nor old,’’ Nnamani said.

Nnamani added that a lawyer would be chairman in each of the 153 Customary Courts in Enugu State, while two members would be appointed from the list of applicants for each of the courts. (NAN)