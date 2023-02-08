8 APC leaders dump Tinubu, join PDP’s Atiku in Delta

ADP, Isoko Federal Constituency Candidate, Efezhino Thukson Joins PDP

Eight Ward Chairmen of the All Progressive Congress, APC in Delta State have resigned from the party and declared support for the candidates of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in the forthcoming general election.

The Ward Chairmen who were received by the PDP family by the governorship candidate of PDP in Delta State, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori said they were leaving the APC in their various wards with other supporters to the PDP for the growth and development of the state.

Also received into the PDP fold by Rt Hon Oborevwori who is the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly were the APGA candidates of the State Assembly, Burutu North and House of Representatives, Burutu federal constituency in the general elections.

The Ward Chairmen that resigned from the APC to PDP include Sunday T. Oyabrade, Burutu Ward 7, Egbe Angome, Bomadi Ward 9, Volvo Oyayefa, Akugbene-Bomadi Ward 8, Aya-Angor Akpors, Burutu Ward 6, Ofene Emejor, Warri South Ward 3, Bini Maxwell, Burutu Ward 7, Festus Godspower, Bomadi Ward 7, Justin Ogbomeniegha, Bomadi Ward 4, and Timbo Zudegibe, Bomadi Ward 5.

Affirming the good work of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the need for sustained growth and development of Delta State, the former APC ward leaders said it is their desire to deliver PDP 5 over 5 in the forthcoming general elections.

Those who spoke pledged their total commitment to the PDP, saying that the APC has nothing to offer in Delta State.

They promised to mobilize support to ensure the actualization of Atiku-Okowa presidency, Sheriff-Onyeme governorship and other PDP candidates in the elections.

For their part, the State House of Assembly APGA candidates for Burutu North, Barrister Demebide Pele and House of Representatives for Burutu federal constituency, Hon Bibakefie Ebi paid glowing tributes to the PDP led administration in Delta State, saying that Rt.Hon Sheriff Oborevwori succeeding Dr Ifeanyi Okowa would further promote good governance in the state.

They urged Deltans particularly the Ijaw nation to disregard the empty promises of the APC as those at the forefront of the party in Delta state, including the governorship candidate, Ovie-Omo-Agege and the Director General of the campaign organization, Godsday Orubebe had been involved in acts capable of truncating the nation’s democracy.

The APGA candidates said they would work for the victory of the PDP presidential, senatorial and governorship candidates in the forthcoming elections.

Receiving the decampees, the Speaker of the State Assembly and governorship candidate of PDP in Delta State, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, commended the bold steps taken by the eight APC ward chairmen by resigning from the APC to join the PDP for the interest of Delta State.

Rt Hon Oborevwori said PDP is a party that believes in the development of the nation, hence the rescue mission to save Nigeria from further collapse in the hand of the APC.

He urged them to ensure they deliver all PDP candidates in the forthcoming elections from the presidency to state Assembly.

On hand to join the Speaker to receive the eight APC ward chairmen were some members of the State Legislature, members of the State Executive Council and other top officials of the state government.

In a related development, Hon. Efezhino Ilaye Thukson, from Ofagbe Ward, Isoko North Local Government and Action Democratic Party (ADP), Isoko Federal Constituency Candidate, has dumped his party and joined the PDP, with a promise to work for the victory of the Delta State PDP Governorship Candidate for the 2023 general elections, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori and other candidates of the party

Rt Hon Oborevwori hailed him for taking the bold steps in jumping ship to join the PDP and assured him of inclusiveness in the party.