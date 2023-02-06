6 escape death as Air Force aircraft crash lands in Lagos

Jet

.

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

Six persons reportedly escaped death when a Nigerian Air Force aircraft from Ilorin to Lagos crash landed, having lost its tyres

The NAF maritime patrol aircraft, a Cessna Citation CJ3 was on a routine flight, yesterday, but lost its tyres on touch and go flight in Ilorin according to the NAF..

Consequently, the aircraft had to carry out a controlled belly landing at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.”

A statement by the Director, of NAF Public Relations, Air Commodore Wapkerem Maigida, said: “Fortunately, there were no fatalities or injuries to any crew member and persons on the ground.,

“The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has directed the immediate constitution of a Board of Inquiry to determine the cause(s) of the accident.

“The NAF continues to solicit the understanding and support of the general public as it daily strives to ensure the security of Nigeria and Nigerians.“