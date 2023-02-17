57.36% make credits in English, Maths as NECO releases 2022 result

By Wole Mosadomi & Joseph Erunke

THE National Examinations Council, NECO, has announced the release of the result of the November/December 2022 Senior School Certificate Examination, SSCE, with 57.36 per cent of the candidates making five credits and above, including English and mathematics.

Registrar of NECO, Prof Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, who announced this in Minna, Niger State, yesterday, said, 59,124 candidates sat for the examination.

He said with 31,316 males, representing 52.96 per cent, and 27,808 females, representing 47.03 per cent, sat for the examination.

Wushishi added that the number of candidates that sat for English Language wa 58,012, out of which 44,162, representing 76.13 per cent, got credit and above, while the number of candidates who sat for Mathematics was 57,700, out of which 43,096, representing 74.69 per cent got credit and above.

He disclosed further that the number of candidates who got five credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics, was 33,914 representing 57.36 per cent.

“Also 46,825 candidates, representing 79.20% got five (5) Credits and above irrespective of English Language and Mathematics,” he said.

On the issue of examination malpractice, he said 11,419 candidates were booked for various forms of malpractices, against 4,454 in 2021, which showed a sharp rise in the number of malpractice cases.

According to him, this is largely due to the improvement in the strategy and technique adopted by the monitoring officers.

“This led to the blacklisting of four supervisors, one each from Rivers and Plateau states and two from Ogun State for aiding and abetting as well as poor supervision,” he said.

Recall that the 2022 Senior School Certificate Examination, SSCE, External, was conducted by NECO from November 21to December 21, 2022 and is being released 57 days after.

Speaking further on the examination, Wushishi said a total of 29 subjects were examined as was done in 2021.