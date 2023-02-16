50 top models, others to storm Jedie’s mega pool party in Abuja

By Ezra Ukanwa

AWARD winning event planner, Grace Eleojo Jedie, is set to hold a mega Sip and Drip All-white pool party in Sandralia.

The pool party, set to hold on February 19, 2023 in Abuja, the nation’s capital, is organised by Kamdi Ltd in collaboration with Confluence Concept Productions Ltd.

Jedie had earlier in the year won the event planner of the year at Nigeria Youth Achievers Award, NYAA, after successfully holding a series of top class events across the country.

Among other events, she had organised one of the highly celebrated Mr & Miss Igala Naija Pageant.

According to a statement signed by her, the mega pool party would be taking place at Sandralia Hotel, Jabi Abuja, it will feature no fewer than 50 top and classy models, eritic dancers, comedy, music, eating and drinking competition, dance and raffle draw.

“Bikini showcase commences at 3:00 pm while the main event will start at 4:00pm on the dot. The upcoming all-white pool party is expected to be an opportunity for Abuja residents to wine, dine and dance in a cool and serene atmosphere while also engaging in networking and making new friends.”