5 ways to make Valentine’s Day fun despite naira scarcity

Valentine’s Day offers lovers many ways to express their emotions. It comes every February 14 for people to share gifts and show love to neighbours.

While the special day of love is usually colourful with red and white, foods, drinks, wines, chocolate bars, roses, clothes, perfumes, shoes and other gifts are also exchanged, but it can also be celebrated without material things.

For Nigerians, the 2023 Valentine’s Day is hit with the scarcity of old and new naira notes as a result of the ongoing policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

However, there are other ways Valentine can be celebrated with little or no cash for Nigerian lovers.

1. Exchange special love notes

Valentine’s Day can be used for partners to exchange emotional, thoughtful and love notes to partners. This can be done through handmade cards, or specially handwritten love letters.

Also, the love notes can be communicated via email, SMS, WhatsApp DMs or other social media platforms.

2. Watch Netflix together

Lovers or partners can be in the comfort of their home and see Netflix movies on phones, laptops or TV which has already been subscribed.

This does not require spending much as the partners will enjoy each other’s company without spending cash.

3. Visit aged couples together

Love birds can chose any aged couples in their vicinity to visit in the cool of the day to celebrate with them.

They can go with a little gift but the purpose is to keep their company and listen to them on how to grow in love and ask questions on how they have lived happily.

4. Spending quality time together

Another way to celebrate Valentine’s Day in the face of naira scarcity is to spend quality time with one’s partner. This will afford partners to talk intimately.

But, this is applicable to partners who are not in a long distance relationship.

5. Spend Valentine’s Day alone

Valentine’s Day is about showing appreciation to the loved ones but who says you can’t show love to yourself?

You can pamper yourself being alone to watch romantic movies, eat and drink in the comfort of your home, and use the moment to reflect on your love life.

Valentine’s Day can be spent alone to call family and friends, and tell them sweet things to make them feel special.

Valentine’s Day can be a fun and memorable day if it is well untilised even with cash scarcity.

Some people take their loved ones for a romantic dinner at a restaurant while others may choose this day to propose or even get married.

It is also a time to appreciate friends in some social circles and cultures, without breaking banks to do it.