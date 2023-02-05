5 gunmen attacked, killed Imo Judge – Police

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri- The Imo state Police Command on Friday said the gunmen who killed the president of the customary court, Nnemeka Ugboma, at Ejemakwuru, Oguta local government area in the state, last Thursday were five in number.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Henry Okoye, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri.

The Police said the body of the murdered judge was dumped at the back of the court building by the hoodlums where the tactical team of the police recovered Ugboma’s body.

The command, however, said the investigation has started and officers had been deployed to the area to capture the killers.

According to Police, “In 02/02/2023, at about 12:45hrs, about five gunmen stormed Ejemekuru Customary Court in Oguta LGA of Imo State, shot the customary court president, Nnemeka Ugboma ‘male’ from Oguta LGA and dumped his corpse at the back of the Court Building, the corpse has been recovered and deposited at the mortuary.”

“Investigation is ongoing, tactical teams have been deployed to the area to track down the assailants, apprehend them and brought to face the full wrath of the Law. Further development will be communicated to members of the public,” police said.