5 feared dead in Anambra communal clash

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

THE agelong war between Anaku and Omor communities in Ayamelum Local Government Area of Anambra State, yesterday, evening reared its head again as no fewer than five persons were feared killed.

The reason for the current crisis is yet to be ascertained, but Vanguard gathered that it may be in connection with land matter, which had pitched the communities against each other, leading to death in both communities.

The lingering crisis between the two communities in the recent past has defied interventions of government and well-meaning members of the two communities, including the traditional ruler of Omor, His Royal Highness, Igwe Chris Chidume Oranu, who had in his many Ofala festivals, pleaded for peace between the two communities.

A source in one of the communities confirmed the fresh crisis to Vanguard, adding that some of the community leaders will speak on the development soon.

Contacted on the crisis, Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said there had been heavy deployment of joint task force team, comprising Police, Army and Navy around the battling communities

He said: “I don’t have any brief on it yet, but in the early hours of today 6/2/2023, the command received a distress call of alleged sounds of gunshots within the communities of Omor and Anaku, Ayamelum Local Government Area.

“There has been heavy deployment of a joint task force team, which comprises Police, Army and Navy. The situation is being monitored. Further development shall be communicated, please.”