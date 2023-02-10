36th Lisabi Festival: Eagle Schnapps boosts support for culture with Egba indigenes

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Eagle Aromatic Schnapps has again affirmed its unwavering commitment to the promotion of cultural heritage of people of Nigeria as the brand joins millions of Egba indigenes at home and across the world to celebrate the 36th edition of the iconic Lisabi Festival in Abeokuta, capital of Ogun State as a key festival partner.

Schnapps, is a renowned Nigeria’s real prayer drink and cultural heritage brand from the stable of Intercontinental Distillers Limited (IDL).

Lisabi Festival is a major historic and cultural heritage event of the Egba people of Ogun State to celebrate the legendary Lisabi, a hero of the Egba liberation struggle.

As part of the ongoing Festival, a delegation from IDL, led by the Category Manager, Mr. ‘Tofunmi Opaleye and Regional Sales Manager, Mr. Oladele Adeyemi, paid a courtesy visit to the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, Okukenu IV, to congratulate and celebrate with him, chiefs, and sons and daughters of the ancient kingdom on the occasion of this year’s commemoration.

Speaking during the visit to Oba Gbadebo in his palace at Ake, Abeokuta, Opaleye, said, “We are excited to be a key partner of Lisabi Day again this year. As a premium Schnapps and a foremost cultural heritage brand, Eagle Aromatic Schnapps is proud to associate with Lisabi Festival because of the iconic status of both the brand and the festival.

“Lisabi Day offers a veritable platform for Eagle Aromatic Schnapps to add value and to celebrate the cultural heritage of the beautiful people of Egbaland,’’ he added.

Opaleye disclosed that IDL, in keeping with its tradition of making the festival memorable for participants, would be supporting the event with cash prizes to be awarded to the first, second and third winners of the Yoruba game – Ayo Olopon (traditional fun game) contest, and also provide entertainment which is aimed at drawing the younger generation into the festival, an avenue to further educate them about the cultural value of the Yorubaland and the Egbas specifically.

Oba Gbadebo, while receiving the Eagle Aromatic Schnapps’ team, expressed appreciation to IDL for consistently demonstrating love for Egba people and supporting Lisabi Day year-on-year.

He also prayed with Eagle Aromatic Schnapps for the peace, unity and progress of Nigeria and Egbaland as well as the prosperity of IDL.

“I want to thank IDL for always being a friend of the Egba people, which you have always demonstrated as a key partner of Lisabi Day celebration.

“Your support over the years is very commendable. On behalf of all Egba sons and daughters at home and in the Diaspora, I seek the blessings of Almighty God and those of our forefathers on you and your brands. We shall continue to pray for you”, he stated.

The Chairman of the Lisabi Festival Committee, the Asipa of Egbaland, Chief AbdulRasheed Raji, expressed appreciation of the committee over the contribution in cash and gift items to support the festival.

Also present during the visit were the Ogboye of Egba Christians, Chief Ayinla Oke, Baagbimo Egba, Chief Akanni Akinwale, and the Chairman of the Education Committee of Lisabi Festival, among others.

Lisabi Day celebration provides a spectacle that many Egba sons and daughters, and well-wishers from far and near will remember for a long time.

The key activities for this year’s event include: traditional libation at the Lisabi ancestral shrine, booming of gun at the historic Olumo Rock, traditional Ayo Olopon competition which Eagle Schnapps is the sponsor, local wrestling, unity seminar, and music by guest artistes among others.