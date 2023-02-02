2nd edition of ALGON sports festival begins Feb 13

.

…Okowa to declare the ceremony open

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

The second edition of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, ALGON, Delta State Chapter sports festival would hold from 13th to 16th February 2023 at Asaba, the State capital.

Athletes to the festival which would hold inside the main bowl of the Stephen Keshi Stadium were drawn from the 25 Local Government Areas of the State.

Chairman of ALGON in the State, Mr Victor Ebonka in a statement, said the festival is the Association’s contribution towards the development of grassroots sports development.

Ebonka in the statement, said athletes are expected to arrive on the 13th, adding that “the opening ceremony is on the 14th and closing ceremony is the following day 15th”.

According to the statement, the opening and closing ceremonies would commence at 2 pm, adding that “the competition is for young athletes between the ages of 14 and 16 (junior category) and 18 years and above (senior category).

“About 1000 athletes are expected to compete in 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, 4x100m, 4x400m, Mixed relays, High jump, Long Jump, Discus, Shot Put and Javelin”, the statement read.

Meanwhile, ALGON has invited Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as a Special Guest of Honour to the sports festival to declare the ceremony open.

The Association in the invitation letter to the Governor, signed by the Chairman, Mr Victor Ebonka, said: “Local Government Councils under the aegis of the Association of Local

Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) Delta State Chapter has been conscientiously driving grassroots sports development of sports in our communities, and the successes recorded so far would not have been possible without your unrivalled support.

“When we first informed you of our plan to organize the first Delta State Local Government Sports Festival (the first of its kind in Nigeria), you wasted no time in giving us the go-ahead”.

The first edition which took place between the 6th and 8th of July 2021 in Asaba featured Athletics events with Oshimili South Local Government winning the maiden edition while Warri South Local Government came second.

“It is worthy of note that almost all the talents discovered during the first edition namely Ayenuro Tate, Chukwuma Obim and David Ashe were part of the Delta State Contingent to the last National Youth Games held in Ilorin, Kwara State while some took part in the National trials for the African Youth Games held in Morocco in 2022.