2023:Coalition of Civil Group endorses Uba Sani 

By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

The Coalition of Civil Group has endorsed the Kaduna State gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Uba Sani,saying he has capacity to sustain and continue with the good works embarked by the Nasir El-Rufai government.

Speaking at a press conference in Kaduna,Chairman of the Coalition, Dr Abdullahi Abubakar said as we prepare and move closer to the 2023 general elections which will be a watershed in our history, especially in Kaduna State, the electorate should vote for Uba Sani because of his ability to unite them for growth and development.

Accordingto him, “since 1999 when Nigeria returned to democracy, some states were fortunate with just three or four Governors who laid solid foundations and their successors built on it. That much can not be said about Kaduna State.”

“Between1999 and today, Kaduna is having its 5th governor in the person of His Excellency Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai. No doubt, for anyone who knew Kaduna before 2015, in the last 7 years plus, the crocodile city and centre of learning has undergone and still undergoing transformation in various sectors.”

He said although there were competing needs in the face of scarce resources, the incumbent Government had, however raised the bar of governance in the state and Senator Uba Sani had been and remained part of that transformation.

“Before his election as Senator representing Kaduna Central at the 9th National Assembly, he was the political adviser to Governor El-Rufai in his first four years when the foundation works for the transformation of the state as currently seen was laid.”

“Lest we forget, Senator Uba Sani was Special Adviser Public Affairs to President Olusegun Obasanjo when El-Rufai was the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT. Though not new to administration as a trained Engineer, but since his election as a Senator, Uba Sani has sponsored many groundbreaking bills. This is unprecedented for a first time Senator.”

“His position as the Senate Committee Chairman on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions has seen him aiding financial availability to the state which has helped in the transformation.”

“Uba Sani has also quietly aided many indigent individuals, groups and even students within his constituency and beyond. Most of these he did and still doing quietly without any frenzy.”

“To sustain the good works in Kaduna, unite the people for growth, development, security and peace, Uba Sani resolved not only to pick and sustained the position of his deputy in Southern Kaduna, but also ensure she is a female for gender balance and to carry the women along.”

“For these reasons and more, we resolved and called on the people of Kaduna State to vote Senator Uba Sani as the Governor in the next election to sustain the bar of governance as currently raised and ensure Kaduna in reality reflects its position as not just the headquarter of Northern Nigeria, but a mini Nigeria where everyone would be proud to associate with,” he said.