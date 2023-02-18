2023: Why we launched electoral intelligence technology — Hamzat Lawal

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

A civil society organization, Connected Development (also known as CODE) has launched an electoral intelligence technology to uphold the integrity of the 2023 general elections.

The new electoral monitoring tool, under its Uzabe platform, was rolled-out as part of efforts to ensure more credible, transparent, and secure polls in the country.

In the same breath, the organisation unveiled its 2023 pre-election security assessment report tagged, “Same Currency for Violence; Troubling Elections”

Briefing journalists in Abuja, CODE’s Chief Executive Officer, Hamzat Lawal, explained that 20,000 community-based observers would be deployed to provide real-time situation reports from their polling units using two of its channels to provide structured and unstructured data.

He said: “Connected development is not interested in the result of the elections but interested in the processes of the elections to ensure that INEC’s guidelines are adequately met in this election.

“7,000 of observers will get accreditation tags from INEC, the remaining thirteen thousand 13,000 would observe and report the elections from their various polling stations.”

On the measures taken to uphold the integrity of the elections, Lawal stated that CODE partnered with Meta to support the flag down of fake news making the rounds on social media on election day.

Also speaking, CODE’s Director of Democracy and Governance, Emmanuel Njoku, addressed the planned use of the BVAS technology for the upcoming elections.

Referencing how Kenya also deployed technology similar to BVAS for its last elections in 2022, he observed that Kenya’s voting population of about 22 million had about 11-12 hours to cast their ballot while Nigeria with a larger population of registered voters allocated only six hours for voters to carry out their civic responsibility.

Njoku, consequently, advocated for an extension of the voting hours. In the same breath, he regretted that although INEC has recorded 93.3% of registered voters, and is expecting a voter turnout of about 40-42%, the numbers could have been more without threats of voter oppression.

Meanwhile, to foster collaboration between CSOs and the media, CODE called for a roundtable meeting to drive collaborations on effective coverage and reporting of the 2023 elections. The discussions revolved around how to uphold the integrity of the electoral process and the forthcoming elections.

Present at the meeting were organizations like the International Center for investigative reporting (ICIR), Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), SERAP, Accountability Lab, Radio Now, Citizen FM, Ready to Lead Africa, and other reputable media and Civil Society Organisations.

The highpoint of the event was the signing of a memorandum of understanding between CODE and media organizations to facilitate collaborative efforts toward tackling fake news, misinformation, and disinformation that have the potential to significantly impact the 2023 elections.