2023: What we discussed with Obasanjo – ADC’s Chukwuka Monye

A former presidential aspirant on the platform of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Mr. Chukwuka Monye, has said his team visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo to seek critical steps to achieve a new Nigeria with the 2023 general election.



Monye and the Chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees, Dr. Mani Ibrahim Ahmad, led a 20-man ADC delegation to Obasanjo in Abeokuta.



The ADC team discussed matters regarding the general election.



The delegation included the National Chairman of the party, Chief RalphOkey Nwosu, the National Secretary, Alhaji Said Baba Abdullahi, Ifenla Oligbinde, the Director of Communications and Programs, and other party leaders.



Monye, while addressing Obasanjo on behalf of the delegation stated that the visit was for the party to

Consult with the elder statesman and seek his guidance in the nation’s best interest, on critical next steps to achieve a new Nigeria concerning the 2023 general election.



According to the party leader, “we are in interesting times and such times require careful navigation”.

During the visit, the party chieftains restated the party’s commitment to a new Nigeria and is already

making strategic contributions to the electoral process in anticipation of a positive outcome in the

coming election.



Obasanjo on his part, commended the party for its commitment to nation

building, saying he would continue to support the party’s efforts towards the growth of the nation.