2023: We’ve not, will not endorse any party or its candidate – National Chairman, SDP

…Vote SDP candidates, ignore rumor of Adewole, stepping down

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The National chairman of the Social Democratic Party, Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam, has asked Nigerians to vote for the party’s presidential candidate, Prince Adewole Adebayo, and all it’s candidates for fresh ideas.

Gabam, said that the SDP Presidential candidate and other candidates ” are the credible alternative that Nigerians yarns for and will not endorse any other party or its candidate.

He added that Nigerians shiukd ignore the rumour that it’s President candidate, Adebayo,has stepped down for another presidential candidate.

The party’s chairman said this in a statement issued and signed by the party’s National Secretary, Dr Olu Agunloye.

The chairman, reaffirmed that “the party was not in alliance with any political party.

He therefore ” directed

all its members and supporters throughout the country, and all Nigerians in general, to reach out for their PVCs and vote for Prince Adewole Adebayo, the Party’s presidential candidate and for all SDP senatorial candidates, all SDP Candidates for the House of Representatives at the elections of Saturday, 25 February 2023 as well as vote for SDP Governorship candidates and all State Assembly candidates nationwide on 11 March 2023.

According to him” a vote for the party’s presidential candidate, Adewole and others SDP Candidates, is for fresh ideas.

The chairman, reiterated the position of the National Working Committee that a vote for SDP is a vote to combat poverty and insecurity with all sincerity and vigour based on principles of social justice.

The statement reads ” The SDP NWC stands firmly that Nigeria needs a new path and Nigerians yearn

for an alternative platform with fresh ideas to heal the ills of the status quo. We believe the SDP is that natural alternative platform.

“The NWC urges Nigerians to realise that the country cannot afford to lead the people who seek liberation back to their oppressors by way of any alliance.

The chairman stressed that “the Party is not only youths friendly but youths centred and its manifesto is rooted in youth empowerment and women emancipation with a view to usher in peace, progress and prosperity in our country.

“We have made sacrifices and laboured to build the Party, we must stand by the Party and vote for the Party”.

Gabam, urged Nigerians to eschew vote buying and vote for justice to choose the leader with undoubtedly superior manifesto in order to ultimately feel

that they have voted for a credible alternative.