2023: We need religious tolerance in Nigeria – CAN

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri- Two days before the Presidential/National Assembly elections, the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Southern Youths Wing, on Wednesday called on Nigerians to consider religious tolerance while voting on this week’s Saturday general elections.

The Chairman of the Southern CAN, youths, Barr. Oluchukwu Nnabugwu, gave this advice while speaking to newsmen in Owerri, on the February 25, 2023, general elections.

He said they believed that at the moment because of the religious crises in the country, Nigeria deserves a government that would uphold rules of religious tolerance.

According to Nnabugwu, “This decision was made after due consultations with the Mother-body of the Southern Christian Association of Nigeria ably led by Bishop Maxwell Korie, that with the present religious crisis seen across the country, it needs a government with different belief systems to restore the peace and unity of the Nation.

“The outcome of the February 25th presidential election is going to either be the beginning of a new dawn or the inception of tyranny and nepotism in the country. This election is going to make or mar the dividends of democracy which we have preached over the years.”

“Therefore, We the Southern Youths wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria, are rejecting in its totality the Same-faith ticket of the ruling party, even as we appeal to Christian Youths to come out en mass and vote for the candidate that upholds the religious beliefs of the country, determined in moving the country from a Consuming to the productive economy, curb insecurity to the barest minimum, creating an enabling environment for Youths unemployment to curb restiveness as well as blocking of financial leakages in the public sector to ensure good governance.

“The organization which comprises Christian Youths from the South-East, South-South, and South-West further called on youths to avoid being used by any politician for criminal activities and thuggery, rather peaceful elections and vote their conscience, believing that Nigeria will be better,” he said.