2023 – We don’t have any pact with Tinubu – Ondo PDP Candidates

… Describe their posters with Tinubu’s photography as mischievous

… Atiku is our Presidential candidate

…Handwork of fifth columnists – State party chairman

By Dayo Johnson, Akure





The Peoples Democratic Party candidate for Ondo Central Senatorial District, Ifedayo Adedipe SAN, and the candidate for House of Representatives, Akure North/South Federal Constituency, Princess , Kemisola Adesanya, yesterday denied having any pact with the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

They described as mischievous posters and publications having their photographs and that of the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, circulating across the state.



Addressing newsmen at the partys Secretariat in Akure, alongside the state party leaders, the duo, disowned the alleged sponsors of the posters and publication, the Akure Progressive Forum.

Adedipe and Adesanya said that “We are here to further respond to posters pasted within Akure metropolis displaying our pictures, Bashorun Ifedayo Adedipe and Hon Kemi Adesanya with that of the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, purportedly designed and pasted by a group of people called Akure Progressive Forum.



“We will like to say with emphasis that this group is unknown to us.

“We are candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party and have no connection whatsoever with the said group.

“Both of us are focused and have a clear direction on our ambitions, political ideologies and that of our party, the PDP.

“Although we welcome support from members of other political parties who believe in our personalities and ability to represent them well at the National Assembly but our belief and support for our great party and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, GCON is total, unalloyed and unflinching.

“We hereby wish to further reiterate our commitment to our party and our ambition for a quality representation, for the good people of our constituencies, to influence policies, that will improve the lives of our constituents.

The candidates said “We believe there are so many ways to better the lives of our people, than the present situation in the country.

“We hereby urge our supporters and the electorates as a whole to remain resolute and vote for a new narrative represented by the PDP, to rescue Nigeria, come 25th of February and 11th of March, 2023.

They therefore urged the electorates, “to vote for all the candidates presented by the PDP across board, to put an end to the hardship and the abysmal failure of the present APC government.

Also, speaking, the state chairman of the party, Fatai Adams, said the mischievous posters were done by the fifth columnist.

Adams pointed out that it was strange in the history of the party in the state.

The chairman pledged the unalloyed and unflinching support for the party, to its national chairman lyorchai Ayu and the partys presidential candidate , Alhaji Abubakar Atiku.

Adams said “the party will win the general elections from the state assembly to the presidential seat, hands down, despite all the antics of the fifth columnists to distract us.

According to him “they are jittery hence this show of shame.