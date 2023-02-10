2023: Voter apathy is traceable to insecurity- Epelle

…Police, NSCDC assure full security coverage of elections

…as INEC says all set for PWDs to exercise franchise

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

WITH few weeks to the 2023 general elections, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer, The Albino Foundation, TAF, Africa, Jake Epelle, Thursday, asserted that apathy during general election is traceable to insecurity.





Epelle made the assertion during his presentation on the ‘Review of Guidelines on Inter-security Agency’s Role in Ensuring an Inclusive Election’ in Nigeria.

According to Epelle, with the various challenges experienced by PWDs, which had negatively affected their participation in the electoral process, he called on security agencies to ensure that the voices of PWDs are heard.

On the salary increment of the Nigerian Police, he advised the government to put measures in place that would improve the welfare of the officers and men of the Force.

Meanwhile, he noted that the Nigerian Police performed better when on foreign missions but back home they don’t perform as expected. There is a need for capacity building of the security agencies.

On INEC preparedness for PWDs, he commended the Commission for being inclusive in all its preparation for the election.

He said: “The importance of security in an electoral process is considerable. Security agencies can have an impact on the conduct of an election through involvement in several of its elements. This includes their relationship with the electorates.

“Conscious effort should be undertaken and policies implemented to safeguard the rights of PWDs at ensuring free and full participation in an election. Targeted strategies designed to address specific risk associated with PWDs should be implemented.

“It is illegal for security officials to guide persons with disabilities to vote because they have a magnifying glass and the posters are there to guide them.

“Whenever you see PWDs at the polling unit and talk with the polling officer to bring down the cubicle and after voting it is returned. The blind has braille, and most of these things are in section 52 of the Electoral Act.

“Equal treatment and non-discrimination is very key as a guiding principle, and before the election the security personnel need to identify persons with disability and protect them.

“If we want to move forward make sure no one is left behind.”

The Inspector General of Police, IGP, Baba Akali who was represented by Commissioner of Police in charge of Elections, CP Basil Idegwu, unveiled plans by the Nigerian Police on full security provision for Nigerians including PWDs, and Alkali said security for the election is on top gear and assured.

Alkali said: “Apart from the training we have gone into provision of the logistics, we have trained the men we need to get them fully equipped so that they can operate maximally.

“Under the Inspector General of Police, We have been able to acquire some of the state of the art equipment to operate during the election.

“On Monday the 13 February, the President himself will be coming to commission. We are already embarking on acquiring anti-riot equipment, helicopters, drones and gun-boats as well to give missions specific for aerial surveillance, and the gun-boats to patrol the waterways and coastal areas.

“We have equally trained the K9 Section will be deployed especially at the collation centres, and then the EODs, and so all these personnel have been properly trained for deployment to various places for the election.”

However, according to him (Alkali) kinetic and non-kinetic approach will be used to provide security, which also vigilante groups will be engaged including youths and celebrities, and added that there is collaboration with the Department for State Security, DSS, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, and others to ensure a successful election.

Also assuring security coverage of the election, the Senior Instructor, NSCDC Academy, Dr Saidu Yunusa, said the arms squad is undergoing training, and also NSCDC will deploy desk officers for PWDs at the polling stations. However, he called for more synergy among security operatives during the elections.

He added that NSCDC would give its best to the PWDs along with other security agencies. He also promised that what they have learnt would be disseminated to other officers and men of the Corps.

Earlier, the Chairman of INEC, Prof Mahmood Yakubu who was represented by Prof Kunle Ajayi, said the rights and privileges of PWDs are to be protected and also to equally participate in elections, which the Commission has provided necessary aids to enable PWDs exercise their franchise on the Election Day.

Yakubu also called on security agencies to give priority to PWDs and other citizens to improve their confidence and reduce voter apathy during elections.

He said: “The Commission has taken every step and made every arrangement for the successful inclusion of PWDs to ensure we have an inclusive election.”