2023 UTME: We’re not extending registration period, says JAMB

*Registers 1.1m candidates

By Joseph Erunke

THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has said there would be no extension of registration period in the ongoing 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME.

This came as it revealed that so far,over 1.16 million candidates have so far successfully registered to participate in the examination.

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede,said these on Saturday, during a monitoring tour of some Computer Based Test,CBT centres in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Oloyede, during the tour, visited CBT centre located at Total Child International School, Dutse, JAMB Abuja zonal office, Life Camp, Global Distance Learning Institute and Sascon International College, Abuja, in that order.

The JAMB boss, while insisting that his organisation would not extend deadline for the 2023 UTME, warned CBT centres against extortion of candidates.

It would be recalled that the sale of the 2023 UTME commenced on Saturday,

14th January, 2023, and is set to close on Tuesday, 14th February, 2023

The JAMB Registrar said, “Registration is going on well except some of these schools.

“UTME is not a school based examination, it’s individual candidates and you can see what that school, Stella maris is doing, collecting N30,000 from candidates in the name of JAMB and then end up missing up the telephone number of the candidates

“So once the keep the telephone number of candidates it is unlikely that the candidates when we are contacting them if we want to make a change in their timetable, you send text to them and it will not get to them after they have graduated from the school and want to do change of course they don’t have access to it.

“And that is a way of extorting the parents and we will take adequate steps to make sure that we stop that. One of the reasons is that we will tell evey CBT center to stop doing bulk purchase of pin and bulk registration so if s center sales more than one pin to a source or collect money for more than one pin from a source then we will sanction such center.”

He urged candidates to report cases of extortion, saying that there is a code for candidates to reach the board when they come across any case of extortion, while promising there will be a reward for such act.