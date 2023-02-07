2023: Urhobo Youths flag-off kingdom-to-kingdom campaign for PDP candidates

The Urhobo Youth Council (UYC) on Monday kicked off its kingdom-to-kingdom campaign for all candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 general elections.



President of the UYC, Comrade Godspower Enerho, led the council members and other stakeholders to visit the palaces of HRM Emmanuel Bethel Delekpe, Ohworu I, the Ovie of Udu Kingdom, HRM Ogurimerime, Ukori I, the Ovie of Agbon Kingdom and HRM Ajuwe Simpson Sapele Obruche ll, Odio Rode Re Uwheru Kingdom.



Speaking during the visits, Comrade Enerho appealed to the kings and their subjects to vote for the party’s Presidential Candidate Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa; Sheriff Oborevwori and Monday Onyeme as governorship candidate and running mate respectively.

Enerho also called for support for all other candidates of the party adding that the PDP was the only party prepared to rescue and rebuild the country from the maladministration of the APC-led Federal Government.



The Urhobo Youth Leader said that Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori was the best choice for Urhobo and Delta State, adding that, “Our leader, who is going to be Vice President, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, is a leader that Deltans can send, and he will deliver excellently.



The president said the hardship of the APC administration was enough to vote them out.

“There is no fuel, and if you manage to see any, you are to buy it for N300 to N400 naira per litre. The prices of goods and food items have skyrocketed. Today everyone is lamenting bitterly the failed monetary policy of this administration because people cannot access their money and the hardship is too much.”



He said a vote for all PDP candidates would take away the suffering the APC-led administration had put the nation through.



Responding, the Ovie of Agbon, Ogurimerime rejoiced at receiving the group and said, “I am very glad that youths from all Urhobo nation came to my palace, and they are seeking my support and prayers for PDP candidates.



“As a good father, when your children come to you asking for prayers, you have to give it to them. You are here for my support and prayers for Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori for Governor, Atiku-Okowa for President, and other PDP candidates.



“As a king who doesn’t belong to any party and who is a father to all, I pray that God gives you all your heart desires and that your candidates win for the betterment of Delta and the nation.” he stated

The Kings who joyfully and heartily received the youths in their various palaces, prayed for a peaceful election in Nigeria and for Urhobo youths to have a successful campaign in all 24 kingdoms in Urhobo nation.