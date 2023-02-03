2023: Tinubu will renew Nigerians hope if elected, Vice Chairman , APC, Canada, Dr Oshodi, assures

—Tame virus of insecurity, doubles Public sector employment to 17%

— Action plan, ideas, vision will become projects performed, missions accomplished

By Dayo Johnson , Akure

The Vice Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, Canada, Dr Abiola Oshodi, has assured Nigerians, that the Presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will within four years of his election, tame the virus of insecurity, thereby increase the percentage of cultivated land from 35 percent to 65 percent.

Oshodi said this while delivering a speech during the Coalition of Support Groups & APC Canada Renewed Hope Summit 2023 held at Calgary Canada.

According to him ” The Farm Nigeria project of Tinubu would see millions of hectares of land cleared up across the 36 states and the FCT not just to support subsistence farming but to achieve a new paradigm shift in agribusiness.



“The West African would have been opened up through the African continental free trade agreement (AfCTA). Nigerian trailers and lorry loads of rice, beans, yams and vegetables would traverse the sub-region and make millionaires out of our people.



“This is no phantom dream or claim. In Kebbi, Niger, Kaduna and Kastina, Ebonyi State, rice paddy production has created local millionaires out of formerly subsistence or smallholder farmers. And in Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Kwara axis, poultry farmers now supply chicken products to eateries, shops and malls.



“Asiwaju Tinubu would sustain and improve this tempo through the Anchor Borrowers Initiative by making more finance easily and readily directly available to farmers.

” We are now eating made in Nigeria rice, rather than strengthening the hands of farmers in Thailand and India by unrestricted importation of rice. We have the lands, hands and agricultural inputs and governmental support to feed ourselves. And that shall be sustained and improved upon as of May 29, 2023.

On job creation, the Vice chairman of the party, pointed out that Asiwaju Tinubu, has hinted of “how his presidency would tackle youth unemployment. He proposed that government would directly recruit into the security agencies millions of our young people.

Oshodi, lamented that ” only 1.2m out of 220m Nigerians are currently in the employment by the federal government, and a paltry 8.6% of the total population in Nigeria is employed by all the tiers of government. Compared to 5.8m (22.5%) employed in the public service of the UK, and in Egypt 21.2%, and in South Africa 17.4%.

“If corruption is tackled and leakages in public finance are sealed, public sector employment in Nigeria can be doubled to 17%.

“This would lead to more teachers, engineers, nurses, accountants, ICT personnel, security and armed forces personnel, and ultimately a boost on the private sector businesses where more employment opportunities would by default be created.

Oshodi recall that ” As governor of Lagos State, between (1999 -2007), Asiwaju, employed thousands in LASTMA, Transportation, Education, KAI and other agencies while other states couldn’t and even wouldn’t.

“l am assured of his capacity. Within the political space, Bola Tinubu is a man who is known to keep his word and promises.

“Therefore, his action plan, his ideas, and his vision would be turned into projects performed and missions accomplished.

” He has a mandate from our party, APC to represent it on February 25, 2023, as a presidential candidate.

Oshodi added that “I believe that millions of Nigerians of all groups, tribes and races would troop out on D-day to give their mandate to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and elect him president of this great nation. So that Nigeria’s hope may be renewed.