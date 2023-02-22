2023: Tinubu will build on developmental foundation laid by Buhari, Adegoroye

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, has assured Nigerians that the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will build on the developmental foundation already laid by President Muhammadu Buhari in the last eight years.

Adegoroye,expressed confidence that Tinubu will use his vast experience to bring more prosperity and development to the country if elected this weekend.

He gave the assurance while addressing a mammoth crowd at the final campaign rally of the APC in Akure South local government area,held in Akure, Ondo State capital.

Adegoroye, who expressed optimism on the victory of the party’s candidates in Akure, said Tinubu will build on the legacies of infrastructural development, improved security, economic recovery and democratic norms of the Buhari administration.

“Tinubu as a former Senator, former Governor and progressive party leader has all it takes to engineer the growth of the country and build on the foundations already laid by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is a thoroughbred politician who understands what the people need. He knows the grassroots and identifies with the masses.

” Asiwaju understands what the people want and I can assure you that it won’t take him long to settle down to work.

“However, in order for Tinubu to have seamless running of government, we need to have overwhelming majority in the National Assembly.

“That is why you should vote for our Senate and House of Representatives candidates on Saturday”, Adegoroye said.

The Minister, who urged members of the ruling party to work hard and deliver their respective polling units for Tinubu and all APC candidates, said that rewards await them after the election.