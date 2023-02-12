2023: Tinubu, best candidate for presidency — Group

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The support group of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has said Tinubu is the best candidate for the presidency and described him as the greatest leadership builder in Nigeria.

The group stated this, Sunday, during a media briefing on the book launch and presentation on leadership style of Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu titled: “Builder of Leaders,” authored by Aliyu A. A. Butu, in Abuja.

Author of the book, Aliyu Butu, described Tinubu as someone who carries everybody along irrespective of tribe and religion, adding that he is the best candidate to fix Nigeria’s economy and rid the youths of unemployment.

Butu said, “I want to show the whole world who Ahmed Tinubu is and how he built leaders in Nigeria from all the geopolitical zones in Nigeria without bias.”

In the same vein, Chairman planning committee for the book, Umar Tahir said, “Tinubu has been a very supportive father, most especially for those of us who grew up in Lagos. We Know him as our mentor. So we will be behind him to make sure that he becomes the next president of the federal republic of Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, the Co-chairman of the organizing committee, Aliyu Usman Waziri said Tinubu was Nigeria’s best bet for leadership.

According to him, “We are celebrating a brother who has taken his all observation to put in the paper the leadership of one of the most strongest in the history of Nigeria in person of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Tinubu as we all know has built leaders, not just in Lagos State or South West but rather across the regions of our country. He produced people like us. So Asiwaju today, deserves to be celebrated.

“So I call on all Nigerians to join me to celebrate the building of leaders not only in Nigeria but Africa as a whole. I’m one of the people who know Ahmed Tinubu to be part of the people who participated in selecting six leaders in Africa. He is somebody who has no tribal issues.”